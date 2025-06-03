Dollar General: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $391.9…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $391.9 million.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $10.44 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twenty-one analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.29 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $5.20 to $5.80 per share.

