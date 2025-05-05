Vitesse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported earnings of $2.7…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported earnings of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.