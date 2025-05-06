Vishay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $942,000…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $942,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $76 million.

