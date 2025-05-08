Solventum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $137 million. The…

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $137 million.

The Maplewood, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

Solventum expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.65 per share.

