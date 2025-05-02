Shutterstock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Friday reported profit of $18.7 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Friday reported profit of $18.7 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $242.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.