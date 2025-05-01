Shake Shack: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $320.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHAK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.