PENN Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $111.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 billion.

