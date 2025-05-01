OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $368,000 in…

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $368,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $483.5 million in the period.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

