Nice: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $129.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had profit of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $700.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.93 to $3.03.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.28 to $12.48 per share.

