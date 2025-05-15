MUFG: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Thursday reported net income of $747.8 million…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Thursday reported net income of $747.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, were 13 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $21.99 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.99 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.23 billion, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $89.51 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUFG

