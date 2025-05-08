Hut 8: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $133.9 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $133.9 million in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.30 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period.

