DMC Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $677,000. The…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $677,000.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $159.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $149 million to $157 million.

DMC Global shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.45, a decline of 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.