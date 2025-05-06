Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $71.3…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $71.3 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $424.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $331.5 million, or $6 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $390 million.

