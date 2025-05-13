Cashier’s Check vs. Money Order: What’s the Difference and When to Use Each

A cashier’s check or a money order can come in handy if you’re paying bills or making a large deposit…

A cashier’s check or a money order can come in handy if you’re paying bills or making a large deposit on a purchase, such as closing on a mortgage. Because personal checks are not accepted at all businesses and financial institutions, either may be a good option if you don’t want to carry around a large amount of cash or you do not have a checking account.

Unlike a personal check that can bounce, both a cashier’s check and a money order offer a more guaranteed form of payment — although the two are not identical. Find out how they are different.

What Is a Cashier’s Check?

A cashier’s check is basically a check written by your bank, so the funding is verified. The money is taken out of your checking or savings account and made out to the recipient and signed by a bank teller or another representative of the bank. You can typically request a cashier’s check for any amount from a bank or credit union, but they are often used for larger amounts.

“Some issuers may cap transaction amounts, so it is a good idea to ask about the limit,” says Bruce McClary, senior vice president of membership and communications for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling and a former U.S. News contributor. “If you don’t have an account, it may be possible to obtain a cashier’s check in exchange for the cash equivalent plus a fee.”

Some banks charge a fee to customers to issue a cashier’s check. PNC Bank, for example, charges up to $10 per check depending on the account type. Others like Ally Bank offer cashier’s checks for free.

What Is a Money Order?

Similar to a cashier’s check, a money order is a widely accepted alternative to cash or a personal check. To receive a money order, you would pay the face value of the amount, plus a transaction fee, normally in cash. Money orders can be purchased at most convenience stores, supermarkets, post offices, banks and check cashing outlets, but amounts are limited to less than $1,000. If you are paying a bill in a larger amount, you could purchase more than one money order.

The money order doesn’t come with a recipient’s name — you write it in. Some retailers let you pay for a money order with a debit card.

Key Differences: Money Order vs. Cashier’s Check

Money orders and cashier’s checks work similarly, and both are alternatives to using regular checks. That said, there are some key differences to be aware of.

— Issuer. A cashier’s check is issued by a bank or credit union, while a money order can be purchased from many different places, such as the post office, grocery stores and convenience stores, in addition to banks and credit unions.

— Amount. Money orders usually have a maximum limit, often around $1,000. Cashier’s checks, on the other hand, do not have a maximum limit, making them a better option for larger amounts.

— Cost. Money orders typically cost less than cashier’s checks. A money order might cost a dollar or two, depending on the issuer, while a cashier’s check could cost $10 or more. However, some banks offer money orders and/or cashier’s checks to certain customers for free.

— Security. Both forms of payment are considered safer than personal checks, but cashier’s checks are often considered more secure because they are directly linked to a bank account.

— Convenience. Money orders can be more convenient for those who don’t have a bank account, as they can be purchased at many locations and not just banks. For cashier’s checks, you generally need to have a bank account or bring cash to the bank to get the check.

When to Use a Cashier’s Check

If you need to send money, you might be wondering if it’s best to use a cashier’s check or money order. Here are some situations where you may want to use a cashier’s check.

Extra Security

Cashier’s checks provide extra protection against losing the check because you can get a replacement from your bank. Plus, they provide the recipient a green light that funds will clear when presented, says Leslie H. Tayne, a New York-based attorney specializing in debt relief.

“The check is drawn on the bank’s own funds and signed by the bank’s teller, meaning the bank guarantees payment and not the individual as in a certified check,” she says. “This way, the receiver of the cashier’s check can be sure that the check will not bounce.”

Large Purchases

In addition to security, a cashier’s check is typically used for large purchases such as a down payment for a car or a mortgage since the amount isn’t capped. In fact, a down payment for a house may require a cashier’s check to ensure funds will clear since the title is transferring at the time of payment, Tayne says.

“Since cashier’s checks are processed more quickly when presented due to higher reliability than personal checks, they prove that the money is available and that you are serious about the transaction,” she says. “It allows for trust between the parties.”

When to Use a Money Order

Cashier’s checks are good for some scenarios, but not for all. Here are some times when you may prefer to use a money order.

No Bank Account

A money order is often used to pay a bill or a repair person and is useful if you do not have a checking account. A money order is a paper form of money and cannot bounce like a check, Tayne says.

“You don’t need a bank account to get a money order, and similar to a cashier’s check, the money is guaranteed,” she says.

Lower Fees

The fees for money orders are usually lower than those for a cashier’s check and are popular for transactions such as providing a deposit for an apartment or other payments when checks and cash are not accepted or feasible.

“For smaller transactions, money orders can be a less costly alternative to cashier’s checks because the fees are typically lower and priced based on the amount,” Tayne says. “Money orders usually have a variable fee, with a capped maximum fee. Walmart, for example, charges a maximum fee of $1 for a money order.”

What’s Best For You?

If you don’t have the ability to write checks, or want to send money in a more secure manner, a cashier’s check or money order could be the right tool. Though these two payment methods work similarly, there are some important differences — so consider factors such as how much money you need to send, how much you want to spend and the level of security you need.

