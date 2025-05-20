Bilibili: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $963 million in the period.

Bilibili shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

