Teradyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $98.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $685.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $683.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 64 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $680 million for the fiscal second quarter.

