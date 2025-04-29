Live Radio
NMI Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2025, 4:09 PM

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $102.6 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $173.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.3 million.

