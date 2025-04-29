HSBC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.93 billion in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.93 billion in its first quarter.

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of $1.95 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $33.76 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.65 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSBC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.