Bausch: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $58 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.27 billion.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.95 billion to $10.2 billion.

Bausch shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.30, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHC

