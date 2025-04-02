AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $72 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.6 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 34 cents per share to a loss of 31 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $285 million to $288 million.

AngioDynamics shares have increased 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 66% in the last 12 months.

