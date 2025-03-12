Quest Resource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Wednesday reported a loss…

Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The recycling company posted revenue of $70 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.1 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $288.5 million.

