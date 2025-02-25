Workiva: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in…

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $199.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $55 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $738.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to be 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $203 million to $205 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.02 to $1.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $864 million to $868 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

