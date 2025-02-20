CS Disco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.2 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The legal technology company posted revenue of $37 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $55.8 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $144.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $35 million to $37 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $145.5 million to $157.5 million.

