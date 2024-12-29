Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 47, West Potomac 36 Alleghany 58, Liberty Christian 43 Augusta Christian, Ga. 76, Loudoun Valley 62…

Albemarle 47, West Potomac 36

Alleghany 58, Liberty Christian 43

Augusta Christian, Ga. 76, Loudoun Valley 62

Ballou, D.C. 62, Unity Reed 32

Bishop Ireton 68, Bryant, Ark. 57

Bishop O’Connell 77, Ridge View, S.C. 43

Blue Ridge School 71, Linsly, W.Va. 56

C. G. Woodson 73, William Allen High School, Pa. 41

Catholic 76, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 49

Cave Spring 46, Jefferson Forest 44

Chaminade-Madonna, Fla. 61, Fairfax Christian 59

Chilhowie 67, Shelby Valley, Ky. 66

Chuckey-Doak, Tenn. 67, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 61

Clarke County 38, The Covenant School 31

Collegiate-Richmond 56, Cape Henry Collegiate 42

Colonial Heights 75, King William 46

Courtland 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 38

E.C. Glass 72, Eastern Mennonite 48

Eastside 56, Rye Cove 45

Edison 69, Colonial Forge 49

Essex 59, Surry County 27

Fairfax 43, Andrews, S.C. 38

Fauquier 62, Louisa 43

Fort Defiance 63, Page County 60

Grayson County 38, Rural Retreat 37

Henrico 59, Deep Run 40

Heritage 65, Atlee 63

Highland Springs 52, Stafford 34

Highland-Warrenton 62, Westchester, Calif. 40

Hopewell 50, Manchester 34

I. C. Norcom High School 48, Bethel 41

Indian River 56, Franklin 47

James Madison 54, Covenant Day School, N.C. 37

James Monroe 61, Massaponax 56

James Wood 49, Southern Fulton, Pa. 34

John Marshall 82, Southern Durham, N.C. 68

King’s Fork High School 79, Churchland 77

Lakeland (VA) 64, Phoebus 57

Loudoun County 65, Justice High School 54

Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Miss. 69, George Wythe 52

Matoaca 72, Brunswick 33

McDonogh School, Md. 75, Carmel 55

Meadowbrook 61, Norfolk Collegiate 38

Mechanicsville High School 69, Grace Christian 59

Mills Godwin 43, William Fleming 34

Nansemond River 50, Lloyd Bird 49

Northside 75, North Cross 62

Oscar Smith 82, Potomac 45

Patrick Henry 47, Franklin County 35

Pulaski County 56, Fort Chiswell 53

Rise Academy 74, Dinwiddie 64

Riverheads 63, Rappahannock County 61

Riverside 72, Briar Woods 53

Sherando 53, Strasburg 51

Skyline 73, Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 52

Smithfield 76, Kecoughtan 46

Spotswood 86, Amherst County 29

St. Christopher’s 61, Steward School 53

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 52

Staunton 18, John Handley 0

Summerville, S.C. 56, Peninsula Catholic 49

TJHS 64, Lancaster 60

Thomas Dale 65, Huguenot 61

Trinity Episcopal 77, Petersburg 41

Varina 58, Maury 45

Western Albemarle 63, Freedom – South Riding 51

Western Branch 66, North Stafford 43

Westfield 74, Centreville 58

William Monroe 43, Fluvanna 34

Wilson Memorial 53, Turner Ashby 51

Yorktown 61, Middletown, Md. 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.