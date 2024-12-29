Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 47, West Potomac 36
Alleghany 58, Liberty Christian 43
Augusta Christian, Ga. 76, Loudoun Valley 62
Ballou, D.C. 62, Unity Reed 32
Bishop Ireton 68, Bryant, Ark. 57
Bishop O’Connell 77, Ridge View, S.C. 43
Blue Ridge School 71, Linsly, W.Va. 56
C. G. Woodson 73, William Allen High School, Pa. 41
Catholic 76, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 49
Cave Spring 46, Jefferson Forest 44
Chaminade-Madonna, Fla. 61, Fairfax Christian 59
Chilhowie 67, Shelby Valley, Ky. 66
Chuckey-Doak, Tenn. 67, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 61
Clarke County 38, The Covenant School 31
Collegiate-Richmond 56, Cape Henry Collegiate 42
Colonial Heights 75, King William 46
Courtland 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 38
E.C. Glass 72, Eastern Mennonite 48
Eastside 56, Rye Cove 45
Edison 69, Colonial Forge 49
Essex 59, Surry County 27
Fairfax 43, Andrews, S.C. 38
Fauquier 62, Louisa 43
Fort Defiance 63, Page County 60
Grayson County 38, Rural Retreat 37
Henrico 59, Deep Run 40
Heritage 65, Atlee 63
Highland Springs 52, Stafford 34
Highland-Warrenton 62, Westchester, Calif. 40
Hopewell 50, Manchester 34
I. C. Norcom High School 48, Bethel 41
Indian River 56, Franklin 47
James Madison 54, Covenant Day School, N.C. 37
James Monroe 61, Massaponax 56
James Wood 49, Southern Fulton, Pa. 34
John Marshall 82, Southern Durham, N.C. 68
King’s Fork High School 79, Churchland 77
Lakeland (VA) 64, Phoebus 57
Loudoun County 65, Justice High School 54
Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Miss. 69, George Wythe 52
Matoaca 72, Brunswick 33
McDonogh School, Md. 75, Carmel 55
Meadowbrook 61, Norfolk Collegiate 38
Mechanicsville High School 69, Grace Christian 59
Mills Godwin 43, William Fleming 34
Nansemond River 50, Lloyd Bird 49
Northside 75, North Cross 62
Oscar Smith 82, Potomac 45
Patrick Henry 47, Franklin County 35
Pulaski County 56, Fort Chiswell 53
Rise Academy 74, Dinwiddie 64
Riverheads 63, Rappahannock County 61
Riverside 72, Briar Woods 53
Sherando 53, Strasburg 51
Skyline 73, Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 52
Smithfield 76, Kecoughtan 46
Spotswood 86, Amherst County 29
St. Christopher’s 61, Steward School 53
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 52
Staunton 18, John Handley 0
Summerville, S.C. 56, Peninsula Catholic 49
TJHS 64, Lancaster 60
Thomas Dale 65, Huguenot 61
Trinity Episcopal 77, Petersburg 41
Varina 58, Maury 45
Western Albemarle 63, Freedom – South Riding 51
Western Branch 66, North Stafford 43
Westfield 74, Centreville 58
William Monroe 43, Fluvanna 34
Wilson Memorial 53, Turner Ashby 51
Yorktown 61, Middletown, Md. 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
