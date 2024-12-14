Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 63, Amherst County 56 Bell Co., Ky. 65, Thomas Walker 24 Bishop Ireton 78, Woodgrove 35…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 63, Amherst County 56

Bell Co., Ky. 65, Thomas Walker 24

Bishop Ireton 78, Woodgrove 35

Bishop O’Connell 47, William Fleming 40

Bland County 55, Floyd County 30

Broad Run 45, Lake Braddock 29

Buffalo Gap 63, Grace Christian 22

Clarke County 59, James Wood 42

Deep Creek 41, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 37

Duncanville, Texas 50, Thomas Dale 39

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 70, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 59

Hampton 67, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 41

Hampton Roads 37, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 26

Hayfield 74, Appoquinimink, Del. 25

Henrico 67, Holy Cross, Md. 49

James Monroe 54, Narrows 50

Loudoun Valley 47, Martinsburg, W.Va. 43

Miller School 43, Varsity, R.I. 40

Monsignor Scanlan, N.Y. 53, Lloyd Bird 43

Norfolk Academy 33, Oscar Smith 14

Palm Bay, Fla. 61, Potomac School 60

Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 68, John Marshall 54

Seneca Valley, Pa. 49, Freedom – Woodbridge 33

South County 46, Yorktown 34

Spotswood 59, Spotswood, N.J. 35

Steward School 46, St. Elizabeth, Del. 32

Tabb 45, Heritage 20

Narrows, Va. Holiday Tournament=

James Monroe, W.Va. 49, Narrows 45

