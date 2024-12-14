Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 63, Amherst County 56
Bell Co., Ky. 65, Thomas Walker 24
Bishop Ireton 78, Woodgrove 35
Bishop O’Connell 47, William Fleming 40
Bland County 55, Floyd County 30
Broad Run 45, Lake Braddock 29
Buffalo Gap 63, Grace Christian 22
Clarke County 59, James Wood 42
Deep Creek 41, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 37
Duncanville, Texas 50, Thomas Dale 39
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 70, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 59
Hampton 67, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 41
Hampton Roads 37, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 26
Hayfield 74, Appoquinimink, Del. 25
Henrico 67, Holy Cross, Md. 49
James Monroe 54, Narrows 50
Loudoun Valley 47, Martinsburg, W.Va. 43
Miller School 43, Varsity, R.I. 40
Monsignor Scanlan, N.Y. 53, Lloyd Bird 43
Norfolk Academy 33, Oscar Smith 14
Palm Bay, Fla. 61, Potomac School 60
Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 68, John Marshall 54
Seneca Valley, Pa. 49, Freedom – Woodbridge 33
South County 46, Yorktown 34
Spotswood 59, Spotswood, N.J. 35
Steward School 46, St. Elizabeth, Del. 32
Tabb 45, Heritage 20
Narrows, Va. Holiday Tournament=
James Monroe, W.Va. 49, Narrows 45
