Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Benedictine 75, Patriot 53 Blue Ridge Christian 68, Mt Carmel 24 Blue Ridge School 73, Burlington, N.C.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benedictine 75, Patriot 53

Blue Ridge Christian 68, Mt Carmel 24

Blue Ridge School 73, Burlington, N.C. 50

C. G. Woodson 49, Yorktown 47

Chancellor 68, Spotsylvania 34

Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 43, Washington-Liberty 38

Colgan 70, Trinity at Meadowview 32

Colonial Beach 80, Charles City County High School 45

Colonial Forge 34, West Potomac 30

Dominion 63, Osbourn Park 32

East Ridge, Ky. 46, Thomas Walker 40

Eden Morehead, N.C. 36, Martinsville 33

Edison 58, James Madison 45

Evergreen Christian 106, Life Christian 35

Fairfax 65, Centreville 54

Falls Church 43, Osbourn 39

Gar-Field 50, Chantilly 44

George Marshall 65, Brooke Point 51

Glen Allen 72, Woodbridge 52

Green Level, N.C. 57, Miller School 53

Greenfield School, N.C. 70, Peninsula Catholic 54

Herndon 48, Freedom – South Riding 45

Highland-Warrenton 41, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 33

Hurley 64, Montcalm, W.Va. 50

James Robinson 68, Broad Run 66

John Marshall 70, Hampton 51

Kellam 72, Northampton 50

Kempsville 73, Cape Henry Collegiate 63

Landstown 71, Lincoln Park Charter, Pa. 40

Langley 59, Mount Vernon 44

Loudoun County 43, Justice High School 39

Loudoun Valley 48, Western Albemarle 44

McLean 64, Annandale 47

Mountain View 65, Unity Reed 60

Nansemond River 70, Warwick 53

Norfolk Collegiate 57, Legacy Christian Academy 55

Oak Hill Academy 74, Charlotte Elite, N.C. 54

Oak Hill Academy 77, Greenville, S.C. 50

Paul VI Catholic High School 67, IMG Academy, Fla. 63

Phoebus 73, Arcadia 70

Potomac 72, North Stafford 51

South Lakes 67, Battlefield 49

Twin Springs 70, Richlands 42

Va. Episcopal 89, Nansemond-Suffolk 81

Veritas Collegiate Academy 71, Kings Christian, Md. 69

Virginia Academy 89, Hargrave Military 66

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.