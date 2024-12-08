Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benedictine 75, Patriot 53
Blue Ridge Christian 68, Mt Carmel 24
Blue Ridge School 73, Burlington, N.C. 50
C. G. Woodson 49, Yorktown 47
Chancellor 68, Spotsylvania 34
Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 43, Washington-Liberty 38
Colgan 70, Trinity at Meadowview 32
Colonial Beach 80, Charles City County High School 45
Colonial Forge 34, West Potomac 30
Dominion 63, Osbourn Park 32
East Ridge, Ky. 46, Thomas Walker 40
Eden Morehead, N.C. 36, Martinsville 33
Edison 58, James Madison 45
Evergreen Christian 106, Life Christian 35
Fairfax 65, Centreville 54
Falls Church 43, Osbourn 39
Gar-Field 50, Chantilly 44
George Marshall 65, Brooke Point 51
Glen Allen 72, Woodbridge 52
Green Level, N.C. 57, Miller School 53
Greenfield School, N.C. 70, Peninsula Catholic 54
Herndon 48, Freedom – South Riding 45
Highland-Warrenton 41, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 33
Hurley 64, Montcalm, W.Va. 50
James Robinson 68, Broad Run 66
John Marshall 70, Hampton 51
Kellam 72, Northampton 50
Kempsville 73, Cape Henry Collegiate 63
Landstown 71, Lincoln Park Charter, Pa. 40
Langley 59, Mount Vernon 44
Loudoun County 43, Justice High School 39
Loudoun Valley 48, Western Albemarle 44
McLean 64, Annandale 47
Mountain View 65, Unity Reed 60
Nansemond River 70, Warwick 53
Norfolk Collegiate 57, Legacy Christian Academy 55
Oak Hill Academy 74, Charlotte Elite, N.C. 54
Oak Hill Academy 77, Greenville, S.C. 50
Paul VI Catholic High School 67, IMG Academy, Fla. 63
Phoebus 73, Arcadia 70
Potomac 72, North Stafford 51
South Lakes 67, Battlefield 49
Twin Springs 70, Richlands 42
Va. Episcopal 89, Nansemond-Suffolk 81
Veritas Collegiate Academy 71, Kings Christian, Md. 69
Virginia Academy 89, Hargrave Military 66
