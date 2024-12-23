Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 17 Bishop Ireton 59, Concord Cannon, N.C. 47 Chancellor 62, Riverbend 43 Chilhowie…

Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 17

Bishop Ireton 59, Concord Cannon, N.C. 47

Chancellor 62, Riverbend 43

Chilhowie 52, Castlewood 25

Fredericksburg Christian 57, Stafford 47

Holy Innocents’, Ga. 66, Paul VI Catholic High School 60

John Battle 64, Sullivan East, Tenn. 48

Richlands 31, Patrick Henry 27

Rural Retreat 39, Rye Cove 33

Twin Springs 65, Hurley 25

Westmoreland County 51, Rappahannock 21

Wilson Memorial 55, Luray 42

