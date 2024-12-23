Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 17
Bishop Ireton 59, Concord Cannon, N.C. 47
Chancellor 62, Riverbend 43
Chilhowie 52, Castlewood 25
Fredericksburg Christian 57, Stafford 47
Holy Innocents’, Ga. 66, Paul VI Catholic High School 60
John Battle 64, Sullivan East, Tenn. 48
Richlands 31, Patrick Henry 27
Rural Retreat 39, Rye Cove 33
Twin Springs 65, Hurley 25
Westmoreland County 51, Rappahannock 21
Wilson Memorial 55, Luray 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.