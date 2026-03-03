Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Mar. 3 SOUTH Alabama A&M 55, Grambling State 50 Alabama State 65, Southern University 63 Alcorn State 67, Mississippi…

Tuesday, Mar. 3

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 55, Grambling State 50

Alabama State 65, Southern University 63

Alcorn State 67, Mississippi Valley State 56

Austin Peay 63, Lipscomb 56

Florida Atlantic 61, Tulane 57

Florida Gulf Coast 94, Bellarmine 28

Jackson State 63, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59

Louisiana 71, Georgia State 66

Nicholls State 69, East Texas A&M 49

North Alabama 57, Queens 55

Northwestern State 81, New Orleans 65

Rice 63, Charlotte 56

South Alabama 68, Appalachian State 57

South Florida 82, Temple 36

West Georgia 76, North Florida 71, OT

MIDWEST

Wichita State 60, North Texas 55

FAR WEST

Nevada 72, Utah State 69, OT

New Mexico 86, Fresno State 64

San Diego State 74, Air Force 57

Wyoming 59, Grand Canyon 57

___

