Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Mar. 3
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 55, Grambling State 50
Alabama State 65, Southern University 63
Alcorn State 67, Mississippi Valley State 56
Austin Peay 63, Lipscomb 56
Florida Atlantic 61, Tulane 57
Florida Gulf Coast 94, Bellarmine 28
Jackson State 63, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59
Louisiana 71, Georgia State 66
Nicholls State 69, East Texas A&M 49
North Alabama 57, Queens 55
Northwestern State 81, New Orleans 65
Rice 63, Charlotte 56
South Alabama 68, Appalachian State 57
South Florida 82, Temple 36
West Georgia 76, North Florida 71, OT
MIDWEST
Wichita State 60, North Texas 55
FAR WEST
Nevada 72, Utah State 69, OT
New Mexico 86, Fresno State 64
San Diego State 74, Air Force 57
Wyoming 59, Grand Canyon 57
