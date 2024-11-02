Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria City 21, James Robinson 13
Benedictine 56, Trinity Episcopal 21
Blue Ridge School 49, Fredericksburg Christian 6
Centreville 31, South Lakes 21
Georgetown Prep, Md. 31, Episcopal 14
I. C. Norcom High School 51, Lake Taylor 36
James Madison 28, Oakton 6
Lafayette 56, York 6
Lake Braddock 22, South County 14
McLean 25, Wakefield 6
North Cross 47, Potomac School 0
Phoebus 27, Warwick 17
Saint James, Md. 40, Flint Hill 30
St. Michael 42, Pope John XXIII, N.J. 28
Varina 28, Highland Springs 19
Washington-Liberty 28, Langley 14
West Potomac 44, C. G. Woodson 0
West Springfield 34, Fairfax 25
Westfield 40, Chantilly 6
Woodside 43, Gloucester 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
