Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria City 21, James Robinson 13

Benedictine 56, Trinity Episcopal 21

Blue Ridge School 49, Fredericksburg Christian 6

Centreville 31, South Lakes 21

Georgetown Prep, Md. 31, Episcopal 14

I. C. Norcom High School 51, Lake Taylor 36

James Madison 28, Oakton 6

Lafayette 56, York 6

Lake Braddock 22, South County 14

McLean 25, Wakefield 6

North Cross 47, Potomac School 0

Phoebus 27, Warwick 17

Saint James, Md. 40, Flint Hill 30

St. Michael 42, Pope John XXIII, N.J. 28

Varina 28, Highland Springs 19

Washington-Liberty 28, Langley 14

West Potomac 44, C. G. Woodson 0

West Springfield 34, Fairfax 25

Westfield 40, Chantilly 6

Woodside 43, Gloucester 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

