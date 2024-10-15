Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 15, 2024, 4:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2867
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.75 188.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5712 2.5473
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7916 2.7786
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 n.a.
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.85 16.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.83 81.59
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0422 1.0994
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.88 284.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7300 n.a.
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0975 4.1775
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.10 338.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5600 n.a.
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.9375 8.7650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4401 0.4401

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4515 4.3635

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6671 0.6553

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

