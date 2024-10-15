NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2867 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2867 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.75 188.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5712 2.5473 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7916 2.7786 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 n.a. Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.85 16.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.83 81.59 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0422 1.0994 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.88 284.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7300 n.a. Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0975 4.1775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.10 338.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5600 n.a. Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.9375 8.7650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4401 0.4401

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4515 4.3635

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6671 0.6553

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

