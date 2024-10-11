NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2806 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2806 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.75 193.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5118 2.5341 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7186 2.7393 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.05 17.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.96 83.11 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2116 1.0422 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.88 284.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8000 3.7700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1725 4.1400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.80 358.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6800 9.6500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 9.0325 9.0025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4553 0.4553

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3550 4.3850

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6625 0.6666

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

