Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 11, 2024, 4:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2806
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 192.75 193.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5118 2.5341
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7186 2.7393
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.05 17.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.96 83.11
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2116 1.0422
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.88 284.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8000 3.7700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1725 4.1400
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.80 358.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6800 9.6500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 9.0325 9.0025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4553 0.4553

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3550 4.3850

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6625 0.6666

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

