Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 2.75 cents at $4.04 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 17 cents at $5.73 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 7 cents at $3.82 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 19.5 cents at $9.70 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.78 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 1.27 cents at $2.47 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.1 cent at $.78 a pound.

