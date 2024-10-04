PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 45, Central – Wise 23
Alexandria City 24, West Springfield 21
Altavista 29, Appomattox 8
Amelia County 25, Nandua 14
Amherst County 69, Harrisonburg 0
Armstrong 14, Henrico 8
Bassett 30, Mecklenburg County 13
Battlefield 56, Unity Reed 7
Blue Ridge School 42, St. Annes-Belfield 8
Brentsville 50, Liberty-Bealeton 35
Briar Woods 28, Fort Hill, Md. 7
Broadway 17, Spotswood 10
Brookville 24, Franklin County 13
Brunswick Academy 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14
Buckingham County 52, Randolph-Henry 6
Caroline 26, Culpeper 21
Carroll County 32, James River 25
Central of Lunenburg 57, Prince Edward County 0
Chancellor 21, James Monroe 12
Chantilly 30, South Lakes 28
Clarke County 21, Catoctin, Md. 13
Col. Richardson, Md. 56, Lancaster 0
Colonial Forge 49, Massaponax 16
Cosby 32, RHSA 6
Craig County 49, Phelps, Ky. 0
Deep Creek 14, Hickory 13
Dinwiddie 21, Thomas Dale 14
East Rockingham 42, Rockbridge County 7
Eastside 34, J.I. Burton 0
Edison 49, John R. Lewis 0
Essex 70, Charles City County High School 0
Fairfax 36, West Potomac 13
First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13
Floyd County 36, Patrick County 0
Fluvanna 15, Albemarle 7
Forest Park 63, Freedom – Woodbridge 0
Fort Defiance 36, Waynesboro 0
Frank Cox 32, Ocean Lakes 24
Franklin 38, Arcadia 0
Fredericksburg Christian 48, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 0
GW-Danville 42, Magna Vista 36
Gar-Field 48, Colgan 21
George Marshall 28, Langley 21
Giles 55, Auburn 6
Glen Allen 34, Douglas Freeman 13
Glenvar 37, Radford 12
Gonzaga College, D.C. 23, Benedictine 16
Goochland 41, Charlottesville 18
Graham 58, Marion 14
Granby 57, Lakeland (VA) 0
Grassfield 29, Great Bridge 15
Green Run 40, Salem-Va. Beach 18
Greensville County 30, Surry County 6
Gretna 41, Dan River 14
Hanover 31, Patrick Henry 6
Hayfield 64, Falls Church 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 31, Northside 13
Honaker 26, Chilhowie 14
Hopewell 49, Colonial Heights 13
Independence 17, Woodgrove 0
James Madison 42, South County 0
James Wood 22, Meridian High School 19
Kellam 11, Tallwood 7
Kempsville 16, Landstown 12
Kettle Run 31, Millbrook 14
King George 41, Courtland 20
King’s Fork High School 33, Indian River 7
Lake Braddock 55, C. G. Woodson 14
Lake Taylor 53, Booker T. Washington 13
Lebanon 42, John Battle 7
Lloyd Bird 41, Powhatan 20
Loudoun County 21, Riverside 14
Loudoun Valley 52, Rock Ridge 21
Louisa 45, Monticello 6
Manchester 33, Monacan 16
Martinsville 25, Tunstall 0
Maury 49, I. C. Norcom High School 13
Midlothian 45, Clover Hill 0
Mills Godwin 42, J.R. Tucker 9
Mount Vernon 40, Justice High School 6
Nansemond River 21, Western Branch 0
Nelson County 50, William Campbell 44
New Kent 29, Tabb 21
Norfolk Academy 21, Atlantic Shores Christian 7
North Stafford 38, Eastern View 21
Northwood 38, Castlewood 12
Norview 35, Manor High School 12
Parry McCluer High School 35, Fort Chiswell 14
Patrick Henry 24, Pulaski County 7
Patriot 63, Osbourn Park 6
Paul VI Catholic High School 21, St. Albans, D.C. 14
Poquoson 31, Jamestown 0
Potomac 37, C.D. Hylton 2
Prince George 21, Petersburg 14
Ridgeview 55, Richlands 0
Riverbend 13, Mountain View 12
Riverheads 10, Christiansburg 7
Roanoke Catholic 21, Montcalm, W.Va. 14
Rye Cove 14, Lee High 6
Sherando 51, Warren County 0
Smithfield 20, York 0
Southampton 56, Sussex Central 8
St. Christopher’s 44, Fork Union Prep 8
Stafford 63, Brooke Point 56
Staunton 21, Wilson Memorial 0
Stuarts Draft 39, Buffalo Gap 24
TJHS 77, John Marshall 6
Tazewell 33, Grundy 32
Turner Ashby 44, William Monroe 0
Union 48, Twin Springs 8
Warwick 48, Heritage 0
Washington-Liberty 28, Herndon 18
West Point 21, Colonial Beach 0
Westfield 63, Wakefield 0
William Byrd 47, Cave Spring 3
William Fleming 49, Halifax County 0
Woodstock Central 19, King William 10
Yorktown 34, Centreville 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Meadowbrook vs. Matoaca, ccd.
Nottoway vs. Cumberland, ccd.
Thomas Walker vs. Unaka, Tenn., ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
