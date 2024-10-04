PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 45, Central – Wise 23 Alexandria City 24, West Springfield 21 Altavista 29, Appomattox 8 Amelia County…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 45, Central – Wise 23

Alexandria City 24, West Springfield 21

Altavista 29, Appomattox 8

Amelia County 25, Nandua 14

Amherst County 69, Harrisonburg 0

Armstrong 14, Henrico 8

Bassett 30, Mecklenburg County 13

Battlefield 56, Unity Reed 7

Blue Ridge School 42, St. Annes-Belfield 8

Brentsville 50, Liberty-Bealeton 35

Briar Woods 28, Fort Hill, Md. 7

Broadway 17, Spotswood 10

Brookville 24, Franklin County 13

Brunswick Academy 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14

Buckingham County 52, Randolph-Henry 6

Caroline 26, Culpeper 21

Carroll County 32, James River 25

Central of Lunenburg 57, Prince Edward County 0

Chancellor 21, James Monroe 12

Chantilly 30, South Lakes 28

Clarke County 21, Catoctin, Md. 13

Col. Richardson, Md. 56, Lancaster 0

Colonial Forge 49, Massaponax 16

Cosby 32, RHSA 6

Craig County 49, Phelps, Ky. 0

Deep Creek 14, Hickory 13

Dinwiddie 21, Thomas Dale 14

East Rockingham 42, Rockbridge County 7

Eastside 34, J.I. Burton 0

Edison 49, John R. Lewis 0

Essex 70, Charles City County High School 0

Fairfax 36, West Potomac 13

First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13

Floyd County 36, Patrick County 0

Fluvanna 15, Albemarle 7

Forest Park 63, Freedom – Woodbridge 0

Fort Defiance 36, Waynesboro 0

Frank Cox 32, Ocean Lakes 24

Franklin 38, Arcadia 0

Fredericksburg Christian 48, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 0

GW-Danville 42, Magna Vista 36

Gar-Field 48, Colgan 21

George Marshall 28, Langley 21

Giles 55, Auburn 6

Glen Allen 34, Douglas Freeman 13

Glenvar 37, Radford 12

Gonzaga College, D.C. 23, Benedictine 16

Goochland 41, Charlottesville 18

Graham 58, Marion 14

Granby 57, Lakeland (VA) 0

Grassfield 29, Great Bridge 15

Green Run 40, Salem-Va. Beach 18

Greensville County 30, Surry County 6

Gretna 41, Dan River 14

Hanover 31, Patrick Henry 6

Hayfield 64, Falls Church 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 31, Northside 13

Honaker 26, Chilhowie 14

Hopewell 49, Colonial Heights 13

Independence 17, Woodgrove 0

James Madison 42, South County 0

James Wood 22, Meridian High School 19

Kellam 11, Tallwood 7

Kempsville 16, Landstown 12

Kettle Run 31, Millbrook 14

King George 41, Courtland 20

King’s Fork High School 33, Indian River 7

Lake Braddock 55, C. G. Woodson 14

Lake Taylor 53, Booker T. Washington 13

Lebanon 42, John Battle 7

Lloyd Bird 41, Powhatan 20

Loudoun County 21, Riverside 14

Loudoun Valley 52, Rock Ridge 21

Louisa 45, Monticello 6

Manchester 33, Monacan 16

Martinsville 25, Tunstall 0

Maury 49, I. C. Norcom High School 13

Midlothian 45, Clover Hill 0

Mills Godwin 42, J.R. Tucker 9

Mount Vernon 40, Justice High School 6

Nansemond River 21, Western Branch 0

Nelson County 50, William Campbell 44

New Kent 29, Tabb 21

Norfolk Academy 21, Atlantic Shores Christian 7

North Stafford 38, Eastern View 21

Northwood 38, Castlewood 12

Norview 35, Manor High School 12

Parry McCluer High School 35, Fort Chiswell 14

Patrick Henry 24, Pulaski County 7

Patriot 63, Osbourn Park 6

Paul VI Catholic High School 21, St. Albans, D.C. 14

Poquoson 31, Jamestown 0

Potomac 37, C.D. Hylton 2

Prince George 21, Petersburg 14

Ridgeview 55, Richlands 0

Riverbend 13, Mountain View 12

Riverheads 10, Christiansburg 7

Roanoke Catholic 21, Montcalm, W.Va. 14

Rye Cove 14, Lee High 6

Sherando 51, Warren County 0

Smithfield 20, York 0

Southampton 56, Sussex Central 8

St. Christopher’s 44, Fork Union Prep 8

Stafford 63, Brooke Point 56

Staunton 21, Wilson Memorial 0

Stuarts Draft 39, Buffalo Gap 24

TJHS 77, John Marshall 6

Tazewell 33, Grundy 32

Turner Ashby 44, William Monroe 0

Union 48, Twin Springs 8

Warwick 48, Heritage 0

Washington-Liberty 28, Herndon 18

West Point 21, Colonial Beach 0

Westfield 63, Wakefield 0

William Byrd 47, Cave Spring 3

William Fleming 49, Halifax County 0

Woodstock Central 19, King William 10

Yorktown 34, Centreville 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Meadowbrook vs. Matoaca, ccd.

Nottoway vs. Cumberland, ccd.

Thomas Walker vs. Unaka, Tenn., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.