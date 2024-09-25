NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2735 1.2735 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2735 1.2735 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 220.00 219.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6006 2.6447 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7495 2.8587 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2250 2.2250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.00 15.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.05 81.97 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2171 1.2820 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 270.75 267.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7500 3.7300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0875 4.0500 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.90 346.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8900 9.9200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 8.3925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4325 0.4325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2890 4.4295

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6694 0.6759

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 82.150

