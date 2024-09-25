Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 25, 2024, 4:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2735 1.2735
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 220.00 219.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6006 2.6447
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7495 2.8587
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2250 2.2250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.00 15.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.05 81.97
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2171 1.2820
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 270.75 267.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7500 3.7300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0875 4.0500
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.90 346.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8900 9.9200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 8.3925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4325 0.4325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2890 4.4295

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6694 0.6759

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 82.150

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

