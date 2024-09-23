Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 23, 2024, 4:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2729 1.2735
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 227.50 223.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6749 2.6225
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8821 2.8329
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9050 2.9050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.63 82.15
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2978 1.1325
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 270.75 270.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6700 3.6300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1450 4.1700
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.20 346.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6300 9.6200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7025 8.7050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4183 0.4325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2860 4.2815

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6653 0.6702

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 79.700

