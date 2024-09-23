NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2729 1.2735 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2729 1.2735 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 227.50 223.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6749 2.6225 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8821 2.8329 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9050 2.9050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.63 82.15 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2978 1.1325 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 270.75 270.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6700 3.6300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1450 4.1700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.20 346.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6300 9.6200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7025 8.7050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4183 0.4325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2860 4.2815

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6653 0.6702

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 79.700

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.