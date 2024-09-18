NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2729 1.2729 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2729 1.2729 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 230.00 227.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6278 2.6162 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8372 2.8228 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9050 2.9050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.20 15.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.20 82.13 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2491 1.2690 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 268.75 270.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7300 3.7400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1325 4.0125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.20 342.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5400 9.5200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4975 8.5100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4183 0.4183

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2130 4.2135

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6725 0.6566

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 79.700

