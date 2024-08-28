Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 28, 2024, 4:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2485
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 214.00 214.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4388 2.4535
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6963 2.7159
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2650 4.2650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.45 15.60
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.88 84.88
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3092 1.2205
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 281.00 277.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.3800 3.4400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8600 3.9000
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5500 9.5800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6650 7.4625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4222 0.4222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2115 4.2305

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6608 0.6552

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up