Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2485 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 214.00 214.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4388 2.4535 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6963 2.7159 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2650 4.2650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.45 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.88 84.88 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3092 1.2205 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 281.00 277.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.3800 3.4400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8600 3.9000 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 331.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5500 9.5800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6650 7.4625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4222 0.4222

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2115 4.2305

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6608 0.6552

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

