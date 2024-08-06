Utopia of the Seas: The Best Dining, Amenities and More on Royal Caribbean’s Newest Ship

Royal Caribbean has been making waves in 2024, with the rare release of two new ships in one year. The…

Royal Caribbean has been making waves in 2024, with the rare release of two new ships in one year. The first was Icon of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship to date, which I was completely wowed by on my sailing during the media preview in January. The second is Utopia of the Seas, the world’s second-largest cruise ship. I attended Utopia’s three-day media preview sailing — it debuted to the public on July 19, 2024, the day after I disembarked.

The two megaships are similar in many ways: They both offer endless ways to dine and drink, have impressive family-friendly amenities, feature show-stopping entertainment and sail out of Florida. But they certainly aren’t interchangeable, and there are plenty of differences that make the Utopia experience unique.

Utopia is an Oasis-class ship that can carry 5,668 guests at double occupancy and measures 1,188 feet from bow to stern. There are 2,290 crew on board from all over the world — and each one is dedicated to ensuring you have a great time.

Utopia is being billed as the “World’s Biggest Weekend,” which means partying is the main attraction. After cruising on the ship, I’d compare it to going all out on a weekend in Las Vegas. There’s so much to see and do that you’ll undoubtedly spend your time on board maximizing every moment — just know now that you won’t be able to get to it all.

During the media preview sailing, Grammy-winning artist and songwriter Meghan Trainor was on board (with her entire family), serving in her role as Utopia’s official godmother. She attended the naming ceremony with more than 4,000 partygoers, including the legendary Rev Run (of Run-DMC) and DJ Ruckus at the turntables, pumping out chart-toppers from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. On the final evening at sea, Trainor took center stage in the open-air AquaTheater and performed an hourlong concert of her biggest hits. It was an absolute blast. While these one-time experiences won’t be available on a typical voyage, Utopia’s nonstop party atmosphere is here to stay.

Utopia of the Seas itineraries 2024

Utopia offers three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral, near Orlando, Florida, through the Bahamas and Western Caribbean. While there are a couple of one-off itineraries planned for 2025 — including a four-night Western Caribbean cruise that stops in Cozumel, Mexico — most passengers will choose between two main itineraries.

The first option is a three-night journey (Friday through Monday) that visits Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. (There are no sea days on this itinerary.) The second option is a four-night cruise (Monday through Friday) that visits the same two ports, but adds a relaxing day at sea in between.

As someone who cruised on the three-night sailing, I highly recommend bumping up to the four-night voyage if you can swing it. Without the extra evening on the ship, I left quite a few stones unturned — mainly in the form of sold-out shows and restaurants and evening venues I didn’t have enough time to explore.

Who should sail on Utopia of the Seas?

This ship caters to two distinct crowds. The first is families with young children who are looking for plenty of activities to keep their kids entertained, while sneaking in some adult alone time. Honestly, you may be hard-pressed to even get your children to hang out with you, considering how many activities are catered to young travelers.

Utopia is home to the longest dry slide at sea, The Ultimate Abyss, as well as The Perfect Storm, where you’ll find waterslides galore, including dual racer slides Typhoon and Cyclone. There are five pools on board, and the heart of the ship hosts live music, DJs, impromptu pool parties and contests.

Kids ages 3 through 11 can spend time at the Adventure Ocean youth program, which provides full days of complimentary supervised activities and entertainment. Meanwhile, Wonder Playscape features slides, climbing walls and other interactive features that have been completely reimagined for Utopia. If you have teens in tow, they’ll love having their very own hangout, Social 100, with daily programming highlights like disco parties and game nights.

The second category of travelers who will love Utopia is young professionals (think: bachelorette parties, girlfriend getaways and couples) who are ready to party their weekend away. There are two casinos on board (including the nonsmoking Casino Royale), a karaoke bar, dance parties at Boleros Latin club, live music at a handful of venues each night, shows at The Attic comedy club and more.

The pool deck is a happening scene, and Central Park was my favorite spot to meet up for a glass of wine or cup of coffee — the perfect al fresco moment surrounded by lush greenery. For a little rest and relaxation, book massages at Vitality Spa or spend time unwinding at the adults-only Solarium pool, which is fitted with its own bar and whirlpools overlooking spectacular sea views.

The stateroom

I stayed in an ocean view balcony cabin and found it perfectly met my needs. In fact, I was almost surprised by how many thoughtful storage solutions there were, given that the longest sailing on the ship is currently only four nights. My cabin had plenty of drawers, closets and shelf space — not to mention some handy hooks built into the bedroom area. There was also a desk, a chair and a sofa, plus a nice-sized balcony with chairs. Several outlets and USB ports allowed me to charge multiple devices at once, and the decor was tranquil, using neutral colors with turquoise accents.

Utopia also offers several convenient suite types for families, including the larger-than-life Ultimate Family Suite, with three bedrooms that hold up to 10 guests and upgrades your kids will never forget, like an in-suite cinema room and karaoke station, a corner balcony with table tennis and a private whirlpool, and a two-story slide. To be clear, though, the price tag for this suite starts in the low five figures per guest (think: $11,000 per person — or more).

I rarely recommend interior cabins because I love sitting on my balcony and having natural light in the room, but budget-conscious travelers shouldn’t hesitate to book one on Utopia. It’s a great value, and with a ship as filled with over-the-top amenities as this one, you’ll likely only be in your cabin to sleep (if you find time do that) and shower.

Travelers cruising with a small group can choose connecting rooms to ensure they don’t miss out on a minute of togetherness, while couples looking to splurge a little will enjoy the Royal Loft Suite with a master loft, a living room, a private balcony with a whirlpool, a TV, a minibar and a whirlpool tub in the bathroom.

Best amenities on Utopia of the Seas

One of my favorite things about Royal Caribbean cruises is the Vegas-style entertainment — and Utopia delivers a lineup of top-notch shows. On night one, I saw the original production “All In!” in the Royal Theater, which is a celebration of the history of music, from Studio 54 to Burning Man. I loved every minute, from the jazzy costumes and brilliant song selections to the intricate choreography and immense talent of the singers and dancers. The show incorporates eye-catching technology featuring drones, lasers and projection mapping, too.

I also enjoyed the action-packed “Aqua80Too” show in the AquaTheater, a live performance of world-class acrobats, extreme sports athletes and divers, set to ’80s hits that had the entire audience singing and dancing. My only complaint about this production is that it was standing room only, even though I got there 15 minutes before showtime. If you’d like a more comfortable experience, be sure to reserve seats in the app before they sell out.

If shows aren’t your thing, there are other activities all day and night, from sailaway parties and silent discos to line dance and salsa dance classes.

I spent a few hours during our sea day chilling in the lounge chairs in the shallow part of the pool, attempting to read a book … but there were too many juicy distractions. I eventually gave up and directed my full attention to the DJ-hosted dance contest and struck up conversations with other passengers sitting nearby.

In the evenings, I enjoyed listening to live covers of classic rock music in the Music Hall (this bi-level bar also has a pool table) and country tunes at The Mason Jar. The latter venue was always packed, so get there early if you want to nab a seat.

I’d heard about the Caribbean drinks and fun vibe at the Pesky Parrot, a colorful tiki bar with an animatronic parrot, but I never made it there in the evening to experience it myself. However, I did snoop around the bar during the day, and I wondered why Royal Caribbean decided to put it in the Royal Promenade instead of making it an outdoor venue on the pool deck or in Central Park.

Best dining venues on Utopia of the Seas

There are plenty of included dining options on Utopia, like the main dining room, Park Cafe (fresh grab-and-go snacks), El Loco Fresh (an outdoor Mexican buffet), Sorrento’s (a pizza joint), the Windjammer buffet and Sprinkles ice cream.

On other Royal Caribbean ships, I’ve enjoyed such specialty restaurants as Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Johnny Rockets, 150 Central Park (elevated, classic entrees) and the Chef’s Table (an intimate five-course culinary journey led by the ship’s Chef de Cuisine that I still think about six months later). With only three nights on Utopia, I decided to skip all of these and instead set my sights on venues I hadn’t tried before.

One of the hottest tickets for dinner aboard Utopia is the Royal Railway, an immersive experience that involves stepping onto a replica of an old-timey train station platform. You’re greeted with a welcome drink of moonshine in a glass flask before the conductor guides you to your seats. What follows is a four-course journey of Southwestern and American dishes. I thoroughly enjoyed everything I ordered: the bread wagon, empanadas, braised short rib and a chocolate dessert.

During the ride, digital scenes of the American Frontier move along outside of the “windows” — the moment that began, a woman seated at my table immediately got up and ran out of the room due to motion sickness from the simulated experience (she never returned). I am prone to motion sickness myself, but thankfully I wasn’t affected. The train makes its way across the countryside as a small cast of costumed characters act out an elaborate sheriff-catching-the-bandits sketch. (Note: Some elements are interactive, and you may get chosen to participate in a skit — nothing was embarrassing or required any physical exertion.)

I left with mixed feelings about this experience. The idea was fun, and the food was well executed, but there was never a lull in the entertainment, so I didn’t have even a moment to chat with my tablemates or enjoy my food. I feel the act could be condensed to provide a little breathing room and some quiet moments, as it’s a tight space and the actors are quite adept at projecting their voices. I think families with young kids might enjoy this venue the most, though the cost (starting at $74.99 per person) adds up quickly for a party of four.

Another night, I dined at Hooked Seafood, where I ordered the shrimp cocktail, oysters and The Captain’s Platter, which consisted of Maine lobster, a fresh fish filet and shrimp. The entire meal was OK, but the ambiance was a bit lackluster, so I’m not sure I’d seek this venue out on future sailings.

Surprisingly, my dinner in the main dining room was my favorite of the sailing; the service was excellent, the food was tasty and there was no extra fee. Next time, I hope to try a meal at The Mason Jar, which serves Southern fare and is only found on one other Royal Caribbean ship: Wonder of the Seas. I’d also like to check out Izumi Hibachi and Sushi. Another venue I never got to was The Spare Tire, a cute food truck-style eatery on the pool deck perfect for grabbing a quick bite to eat, without having to towel off.

Best excursions on Utopia of the Seas

On my sailing, our only port stop was Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas. I’ve visited it three times this year, and I’m happy to report it always lives up to its name.

On the exclusive island, you’ll find a beach club, a water park, several swimming pools and lagoons, and an adults-only area called Hideaway Beach (my favorite spot, because it’s so chill). The island is also home to the tallest waterslide in North America; I was brave enough to ride it earlier this year, but I don’t need to repeat that heart-pounding experience!

All food and nonalcoholic drinks are included while you’re on the island (choose from burgers and hot dogs to chicken sandwiches and tacos, plus ice cream, lemonade, iced tea and juices), as are the beach and pool loungers, umbrellas and towels. There are also upgrades available if you’d like to enhance your experience, including alcoholic drinks, cabana rentals, and access to the water park and zip line.

Otherwise, shore excursion highlights in Nassau, Bahamas, include a sea lion or dolphin adventure, beach days spent at the Blue Lagoon Island (adults-only outings are available) and stingray encounters. And if you book the one sailing that docks in Cozumel, try a tequila mixology class, check out a turtle sanctuary or head to the Mayan ruins in Tulum.

Overall impressions of Utopia of the Seas

If you’re looking for an around-the-clock party atmosphere on an enormous ship with a never-ending list of ways to spend your time, Utopia of the Seas is the ship for you. There’s always something fun happening — and usually two or three things at once. In fact, your biggest struggle on board will be deciding how many activities you can fit into your schedule each day. Be sure to prioritize your must-do activities, restaurants, bars and shows early on, then fill in the gaps with any extras.

Vacationers yearning for a relaxing and quiet getaway may find Utopia’s frenetic energy a bit much. There are truly very few places (outside of your cabin’s balcony, if you have one) where you can enjoy some solitude and downtime.

Personally, I fell somewhere in the middle. I really enjoyed the experience and did my best to keep up a pace befitting the “World’s Biggest Weekend,” but three days was plenty. As I disembarked, I realized that on a ship like Utopia, it’s up to you to create your own nirvana by setting a pace that’s right for you.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Jill Schildhouse has been an avid cruiser since the ’90s, when she joined a family cruise vacation during college. She has sailed on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including the newest megaships in the Caribbean, tiny riverboats on the Seine and Mekong Rivers, small yachts around Alaska and Iceland, and midsized ships in the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia. Schildhouse covers the travel and cruise industries for national publications, including U.S. News & World Report, Insider, Reader’s Digest, Southern Living, AARP, The Points Guy and more.

You might also be interested in:

— Celebrity Ascent Review

— Crystal Symphony Review

— Sun Princess Review

— Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival

— The Best Cruise Insurance

More from U.S. News

Icon of the Seas: The Best Dining, Amenities and More on Royal Caribbean’s New Ship

The 4 Newest Royal Caribbean Ships

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Quick Comparison Chart

Utopia of the Seas: The Best Dining, Amenities and More on Royal Caribbean’s Newest Ship originally appeared on usnews.com