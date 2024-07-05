NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3187 1.3187 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3187 1.3187 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 190.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2844 2.2753 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5007 2.4886 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3750 2.3750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.10 17.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.60 88.17 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3335 1.5354 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 290.75 304.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8500 3.8500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0025 3.9600 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 381.00 381.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5500 11.5400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0225 8.2100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4302 0.4302

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4265 4.4295

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6624 0.6550

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

