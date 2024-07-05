Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 5, 2024, 4:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3187 1.3187
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 190.00 190.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2844 2.2753
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5007 2.4886
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3750 2.3750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.10 17.15
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.60 88.17
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3335 1.5354
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 290.75 304.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8500 3.8500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0025 3.9600
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 381.00 381.00
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5500 11.5400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0225 8.2100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4302 0.4302

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4265 4.4295

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6624 0.6550

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

