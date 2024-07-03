NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3187 1.3187 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3187
|1.3187
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|190.00
|190.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.2844
|2.2753
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.5007
|2.4886
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.3750
|2.3750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.10
|17.15
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.60
|88.17
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.3335
|1.5354
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|290.75
|304.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.8500
|3.8500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0025
|3.9600
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|381.00
|381.00
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.5500
|11.5400
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.0225
|8.2100
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4302
|0.4302
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.4265
|4.4295
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6624
|0.6550
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.850
|81.850
