Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 2, 2024, 4:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3143 1.3187
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.00 191.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2591 2.2865
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4872 2.5040
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.80 16.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.91 87.71
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3275 1.3244
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 290.75 290.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.7700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9900 4.0475
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 383.30 381.00
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3600 11.3400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5800 7.9300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4269 0.4302

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3285 4.3905

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6791 0.6598

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.850 81.850

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

