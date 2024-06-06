NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3162 1.3162 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3162 1.3162 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 186.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2842 2.3581 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4668 2.5302 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2850 2.2850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.75 18.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.67 90.47 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3124 1.3093 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 298.75 298.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1600 4.1300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1050 3.9750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 386.20 386.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5200 11.5000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.9350 8.7250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4402 0.4402

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5480 4.6195

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6973 0.7069

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.400 79.400

