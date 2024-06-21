NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3136 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3136 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 185.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2803 2.2807 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5012 2.5015 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 2.5150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 16.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 89.10 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.3221 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 301.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.1900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 4.1425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 389.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 11.3900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 8.0125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.4243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5620 4.6180

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6588

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 81.850

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.