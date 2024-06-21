Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 21, 2024, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3136
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 185.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2803 2.2807
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5012 2.5015
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 2.5150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 16.65
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 89.10
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.3221
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 301.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.1900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 4.1425
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 389.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 11.3900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 8.0125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.4243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5620 4.6180

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6588

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 81.850

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up