NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3136
|1.3136
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|197.00
|191.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.2381
|2.2650
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.4530
|2.4776
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4750
|2.5150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.65
|17.15
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.16
|88.88
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2796
|1.3140
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|304.75
|304.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2700
|4.2100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9800
|4.1250
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|389.90
|389.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.5900
|11.4200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.0800
|8.0350
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4243
|0.4243
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5510
|4.5215
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6835
|0.6698
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.400
|81.850
