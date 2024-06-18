Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 18, 2024, 4:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3136 1.3136
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 197.00 191.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2381 2.2650
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4530 2.4776
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4750 2.5150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.65 17.15
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.16 88.88
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2796 1.3140
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.75 304.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2700 4.2100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9800 4.1250
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 389.90 389.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5900 11.4200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0800 8.0350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4243 0.4243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5510 4.5215

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6835 0.6698

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.400 81.850

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

