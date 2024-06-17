NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3211 1.3136 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3211 1.3136 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 198.25 197.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2648 2.2903 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4577 2.4988 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4750 2.4750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.85 17.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.00 89.16 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2878 1.2796 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.75 304.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3600 4.2700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9850 3.9800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 382.20 389.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6900 11.5900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2700 8.0800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4213 0.4243

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5075 4.5510

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6760 0.6835

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.400 79.400

