NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3211 1.3211 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3211 1.3211 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.75 198.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.2263 2.2648 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.4439 2.4577 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4750 2.4750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.90 17.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.37 90.00 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2798 1.2878 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 304.75 304.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2900 4.3600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0075 3.9850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 382.20 382.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5400 11.6900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3325 8.2700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4213 0.4213

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5815 4.5075

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6799 0.6760

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.400 79.400

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.