NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3211
|1.3211
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|193.75
|198.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.2263
|2.2648
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.4439
|2.4577
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4750
|2.4750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.90
|17.85
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.37
|90.00
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2798
|1.2878
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|304.75
|304.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2900
|4.3600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0075
|3.9850
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|382.20
|382.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.5400
|11.6900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.3325
|8.2700
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4213
|0.4213
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5815
|4.5075
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6799
|0.6760
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.400
|79.400
