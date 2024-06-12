Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 12, 2024, 4:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3211 1.3211
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 184.50 189.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3596 2.2704
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.5507 2.4824
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2850 2.4750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.40 17.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.15 89.13
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3853 1.3290
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 298.75 298.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.2500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9300 4.0350
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 382.20 382.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5500 11.6500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4200 8.3525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4213 0.4213

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4945 4.5565

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7009 0.6806

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.400 79.400

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

