RH, MSC Industrial fall; Adobe, Progressive rise, Friday, 6/14/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Adobe Inc., up $66.57 to $525.31.

The design software company raised its earnings forecast for its fiscal year.

RH, down $47.32 to $229.73.

The furniture and housewares retailer reported a much bigger first-quarter loss than analysts’ expected.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., down $8.82 to $75.84.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies gave investors a quarterly earnings forecast below Wall Street expectations.

Tyson Foods Inc., up 11 cents to $53.97.

The meatpacker suspended its chief financial officer following his arrest Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Progressive Corp., up 32 cents to $203.92.

The insurer reported an increase in policies in May.

Tesla Inc., down $4.46 to $178.01.

The electric vehicle maker’s shareholders voted to restore CEO Elon Musk’s record $44.9 billion pay package.

APA Corp., down 75 cents to $27.82.

The Houston-based oil and gas driller slipped along with prices for natural gas.

GameStop Corp., down 42 cents to $28.70.

Keith Gill, the investor known as “Roaring Kitty,” reportedly bought more shares in the video game retailer.

