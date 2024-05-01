Trinity Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.5 million. On a…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.