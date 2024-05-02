Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Select Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:52 PM

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $96.9 million.

The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period.

Select Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.96 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion.

